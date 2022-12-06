Steelers Make Their Opinion On Tyler Huntley Very Clear

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Tyler Huntley #2 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at M&T Bank Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Lamar Jackson has yet to be ruled out of Sunday's game against the Steelers, but it's looking more likely than not that backup Tyler Huntley gets the start as Jackson nurses a sprained PCL.

The last time Pittsburgh saw Huntley was Week 18 of last year, when they pulled out a 16-13 OT win in Ben Roethlisberger's final regular season start to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Huntley finished 16-of-31 for 141 yards and two picks in the loss. But Mike Tomlin says the team "[expects] to see a much better guy."

"I would imagine last year's experience really narrowed his focus as he went into the offseason," the Steelers coach explained.

"He was able to identify tangible areas of his game that he needed to improve. I'm sure they were, as well. We're not going to seek comfort or find comfort in the fact that we've been in a stadium with him before. Last year's exposure for him, more than anything, tells us we had better be prepared for a guy that is significantly better."

The Steelers have won two of their last three to climb to 5-7. With a win over the Ravens this weekend, it's possible Pittsburgh could get itself out of the cellar of the AFC North.