Steelers Offensive Coordinator Has Blunt Reaction To Team's Awful Start

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 26: Offensive coordinator Matt Canada of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during warmups prior to the game agains the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on September 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The 1-4 Pittsburgh Steelers are off to an absolutely brutal start in 2022 — particularly on the offensive side of the ball.

The team has yet to score more than 20 points since their 23-20 Week 1 overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Coming off a brutal 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, offensive coordinator Matt Canada gave an obvious solution to the Steelers' offensive struggles.

"We have to score points, bottom line," he said on Thursday, per team insider Brooke Pryor.

The Steelers rank No. 30 in the league in points per game with just 15.4. They sit above just two teams: the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts.

Pittsburgh fans have not been happy with the way Canada has been running their team's offense this year. If he doesn't find a way to score more points sometime in the coming weeks, he could be firmly on the hot seat.

The Steelers will look to break their offensive slump in a Week 6 matchup against Tampa Bay on Sunday.