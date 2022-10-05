Steelers Offensive Lineman Has Honest Reaction To Quarterback Change

Mitchell Trubisky out. Kenny Pickett in.

With the Steelers first-round pick officially in at QB1, Pittsburgh's offense will look a little different going forward. And one member of the offensive line is fully confident in the team's rookie quarterback.

Saying via ESPN's Brooke Pryor, "We had all the confidence in Mitch, but now we have all the confidence in Kenny. We're just gonna take it and roll, and control what we can control."

The quote comes from Steelers center Mason Cole who came to Pittsburgh this season after stints with the Cardinals and Vikings.

On Tuesday, coach Mike Tomlin announced the team's decision to move forward with Kenny Pickett, citing the team being in desperate need of a spark on offense.

Through four games, the Steelers sit at the bottom of the AFC North at 1-3 with a tough stretch of the schedule coming up.