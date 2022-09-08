Steelers Offer New Injury Update For Wide Receiver Diontae Johnson

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 22: Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers carries the ball as Joe Schobert #47 of the Jacksonville Jaguars defends during the first half at TIAA Bank Field on November 22, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers would probably prefer to be at full strength at wide receiver while they try to sort their quarterback position for good. That may be tougher if star wide receiver Diontae Johnson isn't good to go.

On Thursday, Johnson was limited at practice with a shoulder injury and cramps. It was the second day in a row that Johnson was limited, but the cramps were pretty new.

Johnson had a breakout season in 2021, making the Pro Bowl after recording 107 receptions for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns. With JuJu Smith-Schuster now gone, he is cemented as the team's top receiver moving forward.

In his absence, the Steelers would need to turn to Chase Claypool as their top target. Claypool has already said that he's ready for a heavier workload if push comes to shove.

Diontae Johnson was a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and served as the Steelers' primary punt returner as a rookie. He earned Second-Team All-Pro honors as a punt returner that season while making 59 receptions for 680 yards and five touchdowns.

Johnson had a larger role in the offense the following year, with his numbers improving across the board as the Steelers won the AFC North and reached the playoffs.

Suffice it to say, it would be a huge boost for their season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals if they had Johnson available.