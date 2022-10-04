Steelers Officially Announce Week 5 Starting Quarterback

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 25: A helmet of the Pittsburgh Steelers rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially made a quarterback change heading into Week 5.

The team released their updated depth chart on Tuesday morning and it showed that rookie Kenny Pickett is now QB1. Mitch Trubisky, who started the first four games before being benched at halftime this past Sunday, is now QB2.

The Steelers had no choice with this move. They couldn't go back to Trubisky after the offense played better with Pickett in during the second half.

Pickett finished the game with 120 yards passing and three interceptions but also had two rushing touchdowns.

The team needs to see what they have in him for the rest of the season, even though they look to be a long shot to make the playoffs.

Pickett's first start will come against the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 9 from Orchard Park.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by CBS.