Look: Major Officiating Mistake In Packers vs. Steelers

A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet sitting on the field.CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 01: A detailed view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 1, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to have been screwed out of seven points by the officials during Sunday afternoon’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers are leading the Steelers, 17-10, at halftime. However, it probably should be 17-14, Steelers, heading into the break.

Pittsburgh blocked a Green Bay field goal attempt toward the end of the first half. But were the Steelers really offside?

According to some replay angles, it looks like the answer is no.

Steelers fans are understandably furious.

“Finally seen multiple replays. The one below’s the most conclusive that Joe Haden was NOT offside. He and Minkah Fitzpatrick both had great jumps, which can be visually misleading, but watch the snap of the ball,” Dejan Kovacevic tweeted.

This isn’t going to be a play that gets forgotten, that is for sure.

Perhaps there’s another angle that proves the referees were correct, but everything that’s out there on social media seems to indicate the opposite.

The second half of the Steelers at Packers game is airing on CBS.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.