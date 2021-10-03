Look: Major Officiating Mistake In Packers vs. Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers appear to have been screwed out of seven points by the officials during Sunday afternoon’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers are leading the Steelers, 17-10, at halftime. However, it probably should be 17-14, Steelers, heading into the break.

Pittsburgh blocked a Green Bay field goal attempt toward the end of the first half. But were the Steelers really offside?

According to some replay angles, it looks like the answer is no.

This was called offsides… 🥴 Do you agree?

pic.twitter.com/zfQEID4Fhv — PFF (@PFF) October 3, 2021

Steelers fans are understandably furious.

“Finally seen multiple replays. The one below’s the most conclusive that Joe Haden was NOT offside. He and Minkah Fitzpatrick both had great jumps, which can be visually misleading, but watch the snap of the ball,” Dejan Kovacevic tweeted.

Finally seen multiple replays. The one below's the most conclusive that Joe Haden was NOT offside. He and Minkah Fitzpatrick both had great jumps, which can be visually misleading, but watch the snap of the ball:pic.twitter.com/mUBnhNhpYR — Dejan Kovacevic (@Dejan_Kovacevic) October 3, 2021

This isn’t going to be a play that gets forgotten, that is for sure.

The #Steelers get ROBBED big time by the officials. Weren't offsides and you can see Haden never crossed the line before the snap. That's a game changing play made by Minkah Fitzpatrick and the officials rip it away. — Christopher Carter (@CarterCritiques) October 3, 2021

That is not offsides…com'on OFFICIALS are too involved in every #NFL game… Too close to call—so why call??? Fitzpatrick had a game changing TD— bad call…IMO — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) October 3, 2021

Can I have one more camera angle? Because I’m struggling to see the offsides there. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) October 3, 2021

Perhaps there’s another angle that proves the referees were correct, but everything that’s out there on social media seems to indicate the opposite.

The second half of the Steelers at Packers game is airing on CBS.