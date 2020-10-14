The Spun

Steelers Player Has A Blunt Message For Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield looks down on the field in Cincinnati.CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 29: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns makes his way onto the field during the first quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

Sunday’s game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers should be filled with plenty of emotion.

The clash between the 4-0 Steelers and the 4-1 Browns is obviously a massive game in the AFC North and the league as a whole. Pittsburgh and Cleveland are two of the top contenders in the conference.

There’s a lot of history with these teams, too. Most notably, there was the Myles Garrett vs. Mason Rudolph clash last season.

While most of the Browns and the Steelers players have downplayed the clash, some aren’t hesitating to provide bulletin-board material. Pittsburgh Steelers veteran Cam Heyward had a blunt message for Baker Mayfield ahead of Sunday.

“I’m not going to sit here and tell you that I know how bruised up he is. But at the end of the day, I’m just trying to inflict good punishment,” Heyward said this week.

Browns running back Kareem Hunt, meanwhile, said Cleveland is playing for Garrett.

Sunday should be pretty fun. Hopefully the players don’t let their emotions get the best of them this time, though.

The Browns and the Steelers are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday. The game will be televised on CBS.


