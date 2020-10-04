Steelers Player Was Reportedly Arrested On Felony Charges

A Pittsburgh Steelers player was reportedly arrested on felony domestic violence charges on Saturday, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Jarron Jones, an offensive lineman on the Steelers’ practice squad, was reportedly arrested early on Saturday morning. He was reportedly charged with aggravated assault, strangulation and simple assault.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported the news of his arrest.

Jones, 26, allegedly got involved in an altercation with his girlfriend on Oct. 3, according to the criminal complaint. The incident reportedly took place in a Pittsburgh apartment complex.

The Pittsburgh Steelers say they are aware of the arrest.

“We are aware of the situation regarding Jarron Jones,” Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said in a statement on Saturday. “We are gathering all of the details of these disturbing allegations, but we will not comment any further at this time.”

Jones, who previously played in the XFL, played in college at Notre Dame. He was signed by the AFC North franchise back in April following games with the New York Guardians of the XFL. Jones was signed to the practice squad after getting cut from the 53-man roster.

The Steelers were scheduled to play the Titans this weekend, but that game has been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the Tennessee organization.

Pittsburgh is scheduled to return to action next Sunday against Philadelphia.