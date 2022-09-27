Steelers Players Reportedly Want Coach To Be Fired

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 25: A helmet of the Pittsburgh Steelers rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The vast majority of Steelers Nation seems to want offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of the organization.

According to recent reports from Pittsburgh insider Josh Rowntree, the majority of Steelers players on the offensive side of the ball agree with that sentiment.

The Steelers offense is off to a brutal start in the 2022 season. Since the team's Week 1 23-20 overtime win over the Bengals, the Pittsburgh offense hasn't exceeded 17 points.

In the Steelers' Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Canada's offense went 1/9 on third-down tries.

Rowntree later clarified his reports on Twitter.

“To clarify this just a bit,” Rowntree wrote. “No one has publicly come out and said that Canada should be fired. But there’s a strong sense that the players are unhappy with the direction of offense, and, if polled, I believe would favor a change.”

While wide receiver Chase Claypool didn't directly callout Canada, he suggested that the Steelers offense lacked an "identity" after Sunday's loss.

“Umm, we got playmakers, but I don’t know if we have an identity,” Claypool said after the game. “I think we’re still figuring that out.”

Head coach Mike Tomlin said he has no plan to fire Canada, but a continued lack of offensive production could force his hand as the season goes on.

The Steelers will look to bounce back with a Week 4 matchup against the New York Jets.