Steelers Quarterback Trade Speculation Swirling Before Season

Third-string quarterback Mason Rudolph remains on the Steelers QB depth chart ahead of the 2022 season — at least for now.

According to multiple reports, the Pittsburgh organization could shop their veteran backup at some point before/during this coming season.

Rudolph and his agent have not yet asked for a trade, per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The Steelers reportedly may want to hold onto their longtime reserve incase injuries plague their already-uncertain QB depth chart.

Rudolph and his agent, Tim Younger, have not approached the Steelers about trading him, according to sources. The Steelers would like to keep Rudolph to protect themselves against what happened in 2019 when they traded No. 3 quarterback Josh Dobbs shortly before Roethlisberger sustained a season-ending elbow injury in Week 2.

As expected, Rudolph ended up last in the pecking order after a quarterback battle with new additions Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett.

“I’m a competitor,” Rudolph said, per Dulac. “Anyone who wants to compete wants to be the guy on the field, but those are things I can’t control. I’m going to have a good positive mindset, do what I can to help us win.”

The Steelers will kickoff their 2022 season with a Week 1 matchup against the Bengals on September 11.