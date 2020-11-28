The Spun

Announcers Revealed For Tuesday’s Ravens-Steelers Game

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on Sunday.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks to pass the ball against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 01, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

This week’s Steelers vs. Ravens matchup, which was originally supposed to be played on Thanksgiving, has now been moved again – from Sunday night to Tuesday night. It will apparently be broadcast on NBC.

As such, the game will feature Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya on the call. It’s going to be a weird mid-week matchup – that said, everything is weird this year.

The game has been postponed twice now due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the Ravens. Quarterback Lamar Jackson, one of the most dynamic signal-callers in the NFL, is one of the players on Baltimore that has tested positive.

Saturday, it was reported that Pittsburgh running back James Conner also now has tested positive. The Steelers are dealing with a situation of their own as we head into the weekend as well.

The NFL is doing all that it can do to avoid having to add an extra week onto the end of the season – hence the game being played on Tuesday. But the league is running out of options as the virus rages across the United States.

Hopefully, both teams can stop the spread in their organizations in the coming days.

Tuesday night’s game will be broadcast on NBC at 8:00 PM ET.


