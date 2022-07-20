Steelers React To Death Of Former Team Wide Receiver

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 01: A detailed view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 1, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the NFL world received some tough news when a longtime wide receiver passed away.

Charles Johnson, a former first-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers, passed away this week according to a statement from the team. He was 50 years old.

In a statement, the Steelers revealed how former head coach Bill Cowher thought of the wide receiver.

"On the field, Cowher characterized Johnson as an aggressive receiver, and he praised him for his toughness in the immediate aftermath of the 1994 NFL Draft," the team said.

"Off the field, Johnson was perpetually upbeat, the kind of player teammates enjoyed being around both on and off the field. The player known as CJ was a particular favorite of Stewart, who regularly referred to Johnson as his favorite receiver once he became the full-time starting quarterback in 1997."

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Johnson with the 17th overall pick out of Colorado in 1994. He went on to play five seasons with the Steelers, where he had one 1,000-yard season.

Johnson went on to play two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. He eventually joined the New England Patriots, where he won a Super Bowl ring in 2001.

In his career, Johnson caught 354 passes for 4,606 yards with 24 touchdowns. He started 87 of 133 games played.