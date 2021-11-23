Steelers Receive Unfortunate News About TE Eric Ebron

Eric Ebron’s bad injury luck continues to plague the veteran tight end.

Ebron came back for the Steelers-Chargers game this past Sunday night and scored a touchdown but it looks like he will be out again after suffering another injury.

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Ebron is expected to miss an “extended” amount of time as he braces for potential knee surgery. Ebron is waiting on a second opinion but it sounds like surgery is the likelier option.

Steelers TE Eric Ebron is expected to miss extended time as he braces for potential knee surgery, per source. Ebron, who got injured Week 11, is waiting on a second opinion but a procedure is the likely approach as of now. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 23, 2021

Pittsburgh was shaping up to have two reliable tight ends in the passing game for the stretch run, but it’s going to have to be the Pat Freiermuth show the rest of the way.

If Ebron is done for the season, he will finish with 12 receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown.

That’s a far cry of where he was for the 2020 season. He finished with 558 yards and five touchdowns on 56 receptions. Those were the most yards and scores that Ebron has had in a season since 2018.

With Ebron out, Zach Gentry will have to fill in for him and his stats haven’t been that much better. He’s mainly used as a run-blocking tight end and only has six receptions for 60 yards in four games.

Freiermuth has stood out as a rookie and already has 287 yards with five touchdowns on 36 receptions.