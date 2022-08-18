Steelers Release Former Ohio State Buckeyes Running Back

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 16: A view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before an AFC wild card playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 16, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a change at running back on Thursday afternoon.

The team officially announced the signing of running back Max Borghi after waiving Master Teague.

This comes just two weeks after the team initially signed Teague. He was brought on after Jeremy McNichols was put on injured reserve.

Borghi was initially on the Denver Broncos after he signed as an undrafted free agent. He was then waived on Tuesday along with safety Jamar Johnson.

Borghi played at Washington State last year and finished the season with 160 carries for 880 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Teague, 22, also went undrafted in this year's NFL Draft after playing at Ohio State from 2018-21. During that time, he rushed for 1,764 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging over five yards a carry.