Steelers Release Wednesday Update On TJ Watt

Indianapolis Colts v Pittsburgh SteelersPITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 27: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Heinz Field on December 27, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

There was some good news to be found on the Pittsburgh Steelers injury report this week.

Linebacker T.J. Watt was able to practice in limited capacity on Wednesday. Watt missed Sunday night’s loss to the Chargers with hip and knee injuries sustained against the Lions.

Some more positives: Steelers coach Mike Tomlin expects Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Joe Haden to all return against the Bengals on Sunday.

Fitzpatrick will remain on the COVID-19 list until at least Thursday. Haden was a no go on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh‘s defense could desperately use some of its starters back on the field for Sunday. Against Los Angeles, quarterback Justin Herbert repeatedly punctured the Steelers’ defense.

The Steelers’ playoff hopes are still alive despite the prime-time loss. Pittsburgh’s offense finally strung some drives together. If the team can just get Watt and other key members of the defensive unit back, they’ll be just fine.

In just eight games, T.J. Watt has been his usual dominant self. The 27-year-old has tallied 12.5 sacks, 39 tackles, four pass deflections, and three forced fumbles.

Watt has been a Pro Bowler each of the last three seasons since joining the Steelers in 2017, including back-to-back All-Pro honors.

The Steelers’ $112-million man will look to add to those numbers against Joe Burrow and the Bengals on Sunday.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.