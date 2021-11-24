There was some good news to be found on the Pittsburgh Steelers injury report this week.

Linebacker T.J. Watt was able to practice in limited capacity on Wednesday. Watt missed Sunday night’s loss to the Chargers with hip and knee injuries sustained against the Lions.

Some good news in this injury report: TJ Watt was limited today, as was Isaiahh Loudermilk. Roethlisberger, who doesn’t typically practice Wednesday, did some work. Some not so good news: Joe Haden did not practice, and neither did Trai Turner or JC Hassenauer pic.twitter.com/Ya8uCPOA5a — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 24, 2021

Some more positives: Steelers coach Mike Tomlin expects Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Joe Haden to all return against the Bengals on Sunday.

Mike Tomlin on @937theFan: Anticipates Minkah, Haden, and TJ Watt will all return against the Bengals. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) November 23, 2021

Fitzpatrick will remain on the COVID-19 list until at least Thursday. Haden was a no go on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh‘s defense could desperately use some of its starters back on the field for Sunday. Against Los Angeles, quarterback Justin Herbert repeatedly punctured the Steelers’ defense.

The Steelers’ playoff hopes are still alive despite the prime-time loss. Pittsburgh’s offense finally strung some drives together. If the team can just get Watt and other key members of the defensive unit back, they’ll be just fine.

Most sacks since the start of the 2020 season: TJ Watt – 27.5

Myles Garrett – 25.0

Trey Hendrickson – 22.0

Haason Reddick – 22.0

Aaron Donald – 19.5

Leonard Floyd – 18.0

Leonard Williams – 17.0

Matt Judon – 15.5

Harold Landry – 15.5

Brian Burns – 15.0

Khalil Mack – 15.0 — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) November 17, 2021

In just eight games, T.J. Watt has been his usual dominant self. The 27-year-old has tallied 12.5 sacks, 39 tackles, four pass deflections, and three forced fumbles.

Watt has been a Pro Bowler each of the last three seasons since joining the Steelers in 2017, including back-to-back All-Pro honors.

The Steelers’ $112-million man will look to add to those numbers against Joe Burrow and the Bengals on Sunday.