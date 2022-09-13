Steelers Reportedly Considering Significant T.J. Watt Move

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 03: Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) looks on during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2022 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly considering placing T.J. Watt on injured reserve, per ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini.

Watt suffered what is believed to be a torn pectoral muscle during Sunday's Week 1 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

This move would confirm Watt's absence for at least the next four games.

Watt and the Steelers organization are "encouraged" that this injury won't be season-ending. The team is currently seeking "second and third" opinions from doctors.

"We're probably in a lot better place than we were after the game," head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday, per ESPN. "... I can definitively say that T.J. won't play this week [against the Patriots], but I won't make any commitments beyond that.

"We're encouraged, and we'll just continue to look at the situation and gain opinions and do what's appropriate."

For the sake of the Steelers and the NFL brand as a whole, hopefully the reigning Defensive Player of the Year is back on the field as soon as possible.

The Steelers have until 4 p.m. ET on Saturday to decided whether or not to place Watt on IR.