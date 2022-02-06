The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Finalizing Defensive Coordinator Hire

A closeup of Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin holding a play sheet.OAKLAND, CA - DECEMBER 09: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines against the Oakland Raiders during an NFL football game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on December 9, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly close to hiring their next defensive coordinator.

According to Steelers reporter Gerry Dulac, “Steelers expected to finalize deal with Teryl Austin today or Monday to make him their new defensive coordinator, replacing Keith Butler.”

Keith Butler is retiring after seven seasons coordinating the Steelers defense. The 65-year-old took over for legendary DC Dick LeBeau back in 2015 after 12 seasons as a linebackers coach.

Now the Teryl Austin era begins.

Austin came to Pittsburgh in 2019 as a senior defensive assistant and secondary coach. Prior to landing on Mike Tomlin’s staff, Austin served as the defensive coordinator for the Bengals and Lions. And was a defensive backs coach with the Ravens, Cardinals and Seahawks.

The 56-year-old Austin reportedly got a number of looks from other teams looking to fill a coordinator opening.

But now it looks like he’ll remain with the Steelers as second in command when it comes to installing Tomlin’s defensive philosophy.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.