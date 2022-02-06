Steelers Reportedly Finalizing Defensive Coordinator Hire

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly close to hiring their next defensive coordinator.

According to Steelers reporter Gerry Dulac, “Steelers expected to finalize deal with Teryl Austin today or Monday to make him their new defensive coordinator, replacing Keith Butler.”

Steelers expected to finalize deal with Teryl Austin today or Monday to make him their new defensive coordinator, replacing Keith Butler, per source. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) February 6, 2022

Keith Butler is retiring after seven seasons coordinating the Steelers defense. The 65-year-old took over for legendary DC Dick LeBeau back in 2015 after 12 seasons as a linebackers coach.

Now the Teryl Austin era begins.

Austin came to Pittsburgh in 2019 as a senior defensive assistant and secondary coach. Prior to landing on Mike Tomlin’s staff, Austin served as the defensive coordinator for the Bengals and Lions. And was a defensive backs coach with the Ravens, Cardinals and Seahawks.

The Steelers are expected to promote defensive backs coach Teryl Austin to defensive coordinator. Austin had interviewed with the Giants for their DC job, but he will instead get promoted in Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/Eb6RZ2aLT3 — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) February 6, 2022

The 56-year-old Austin reportedly got a number of looks from other teams looking to fill a coordinator opening.

But now it looks like he’ll remain with the Steelers as second in command when it comes to installing Tomlin’s defensive philosophy.