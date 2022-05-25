Steelers Reportedly Hire New General Manager

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 16: A view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before an AFC wild card playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 16, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After months of searching for a new general manager, the Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly found their man.

The top two candidates for the general manager opening from the very beginning were Steelers vice president of football operations Omar Khan and pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt.

According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the former is getting the job. That's right, after months of searching for a new general manager, the team is promoting Omar Khan to fill the void left by Kevin Colbert's retirement.

The team interview six candidates at least twice before coming to their decision. One of the candidates who interviewed for the GM job will be joining Khan's staff.

According to a report from NFL insider Aditi Kinkhabwala, Philadelphia Eagles executive Andy Weidl is coming home. The Pittsburgh native will reportedly be the team's new assistant GM.

"Pittsburgh native and #Eagles VP of Player Personnel Andy Wiedl is slated to be named #Steelers’ new assistant GM, multiple sources around the league tell me," Kinkhabwala said. "That means signs point to longtime Steelers exec Omar Khan emerging as winner of the search to replace Kevin Colbert."

Khan is known for his business background and ability to manipulate the league's salary cap. With that in mind, Weidl could be coming on as support on the personnel side of things.

The new pair has massive shoes to fill after Kevin Colbert helped the team to two Super Bowl wins.