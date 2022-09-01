Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 16: A view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before an AFC wild card playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 16, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense.

However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it.

In addition to getting Tyson Alualu back healthy, the team also added veteran defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi. But the team didn't stop there.

According to a new report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the team is also added former fourth-round pick Renell Wren.

"Steelers adding interesting name to D-line room — Renell Wren, a fourth-round pick by the Bengals in 2019, is joining Pittsburgh’s practice squad, per source. Steelers hope he’s a better fit in a 3-4 scheme," Fowler reported.

After playing a significant amount during his rookie season, Wren struggled to crack the Cincinnati Bengals rotation over the past two seasons.

Now he'll have a chance to join one of the best defensive lines in football.