Steelers Reportedly Release Veteran Linebacker

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 25: A helmet of the Pittsburgh Steelers rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly cut fourth-year linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III from the injured reserve with an injury settlement, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

Gilbert was one of three injured linebackers for the Steelers before his release, joining Gernard Avery and Marcus Allen. The 25-year-old defender suffered a foot injury during the Steelers' closed practice on August 6.

Gilbert's release will free up $31,960 in cap space for Pittsburgh, per Steelers Depot.

Gilbert was selected by the Steelers with a sixth-round pick in the 2019 draft. Since then, he's spent most of his NFL career on the injured reserve with a variety of injury issues.

The now-25-year-old LB spent nine games on the IR as a rookie with a back injury. The same back injury allowed him to suit up for just four contests in 2020.

He was able to play in all 17 games for the Steelers in 2021, logging 15 total tackles.

Myles Jack, Devin Bush and Robert Spillane have rotated as the starting linebackers during this year's training camp.