Steelers Reportedly Signing Notable Tight End

The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly signed a veteran tight end to their practice squad.

The Steelers are adding Jace Sternberger, according to ESPN’s Field Yates. Pittsburgh also put receiver Ray-Ray McCloud on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Steelers have made a series of roster moves, including signing TE Jace Sternberger to their practice squad and placing WR Ray-Ray McCloud on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 23, 2021

Pittsburgh needed another tight end due to Eric Ebron’s latest injury.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported that he suffered a knee injury during Sunday’s game against the Chargers and that Ebron will likely miss an extended period of time. Surgery looks to be the likeliest approach as of right now.

Sternberger hasn’t played at all this season after he was waived a few weeks ago by the Washington Football Team. They had to do it to make room for starter Logan Thomas, who was coming back from injury.

He started his career with the Green Bay Packers in 2019 after he was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft. He didn’t get many targets that season but caught 12 of 15 targets last season for 114 yards and one touchdown.

Before Sternberger was drafted, he played for Kansas and Texas A&M. He did his most damage with the Aggies in 2018 when he finished with 832 yards and 10 touchdowns on 48 receptions.

It remains to be seen if Sternberger is called up to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Bengals.