Steelers Reportedly Suffer Season-Ending Injury Loss

Pittsburgh Steelers veteran Chris Wormley reportedly suffered a season-ending ACL tear during Sunday's Week 14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Head coach Mike Tomlin called the injury "significant," per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

Wormley was in the midst of his sixth NFL season and third with the Steelers. The 29-year-old defensive tackle had logged 29 tackles, 0.5 sacks and one forced fumble through the first 13 games of the 2022 season.

Wormley was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with a third-round pick in the 2017 draft. In 2021, the former Michigan standout notched a career-high 7.0 sacks and 51 total tackles.

The Steelers are 5-8 after Sunday's loss to the Ravens. Without Wormley, the team will face off against the Carolina Panthers in a Week 15 matchup on Sunday.