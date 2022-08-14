Steelers Rookie Dominating Preseason Debut: Fans React

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 25: A helmet of the Pittsburgh Steelers rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Steelers rookie wideout George Pickens is announcing his presence early this preseason.

In Pittsburgh's Saturday night opener against the Seahawks, Pickens was on the receiving end of a nice 26-yard connection with Mason Rudolph for the Steelers second touchdown of the first quarter.

Fans reacted to Pickens' dominating start on social media.

"GEORGE PICKENS IS HIM," Overtime exclaimed.

"[George Pickens] is a cheat code," tweeted ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

"George Pickens is a PLAYMAKER," said FanDuel Sportsbook. Adding, "He's +1200 to win Offensive Rookie of the Year."

"[George Pickens] keeps making plays. Now doing it inside stadiums. Great toe tap catch for the long TD," another commented.

"It’s only preseason, but it’s hard not to get excited about George Pickens based on what he’s shown so far through camp," admitted Jordan Reid. "That was a heck of a TD catch."

We'll see if he can keep it going in the rest of the first half.

