Steelers Sign Former Giants Starting Linebacker

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 25: A helmet of the Pittsburgh Steelers rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The Steelers are kicking the tires on a former Giants starting linebacker, the team announced Tuesday.

Per Pittsburgh's official account, Tae Crowder has been signed to the active 53-man roster from New York's practice squad.

Crowder takes the roster spot of LB Marcus Allen, who was placed on the IR in a corresponding move.

The former Giant was the 255th pick of the 2020 draft but found a way on the field, playing in 41 games for Big Blue and starting 31 of them. In those games, the 25-year-old registered 232 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, a touchdown and six QB hits.

Crowder appeared in 13 games for the Giants this season but was ultimately waived after seeing his playing time dissipate over the second half of the year.

Now he'll look to revitalize his career with this opportunity under Mike Tomlin and the Steelers.