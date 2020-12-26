Steelers Sign LB To Active Roster Before Colts Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a few notable roster moves ahead of their matchup with the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon.

Headlining the shake ups was undrafted linebacker Tegray Scales’ signing with the official 53-man roster.

After spending his college years as a solid, four-year LB with Indiana, Scales went undrafted by the NFL in 2017. The linebacker finally made it to the league when he signed with the Rams in May of 2018. Though he made it on a roster, he never saw the field for Los Angeles.

Scales was then drafted in the ninth round of the 2020 XFL Draft to the Dallas Renegades. But, when the newly-formed league was disbanded due to COVID-19, Scales was released and became available for pickup on the NFL market.

The Steelers took advantage earlier this season, signing him to their practice squad. Scales got playing time in his first ever NFL games as part of the special teams unit in Weeks 14 and 15.

After winning its first 11 games of the season, Pittsburgh has now dropped three games in a row in an incredibly disappointing turn. Indianapolis has managed to do the opposite, winning the past three games to improve its record to 10-4.

The Steelers will face off against the Colts on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. E.T.