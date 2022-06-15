Steelers Sign Minkah Fitzpatrick To Massive Deal: Fans React
In 2019, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a rare blockbuster trade to acquire star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Miami Dolphins. Nearly three years later, they're giving him a massive contract to tie him down for years to come.
On Wednesday, reports emerged that Fitzpatrick is signing a four-year contract extension worth over $18.4 million per year. The deal makes him the highest-paid safety in the NFL, exceeding the $17.5 million per year that Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams currently makes.
2021 was a career-year for Minkah Fitzpatrick. He led the team with 84 solo tackles and 124 total tackles - both career highs.
Steelers fans were obviously thrilled to see their star safety get his money. Many feel that it's a win-win as Fitzpatrick gets his money and they get to tie down one of the elite safeties in his prime:
Minkah Fitzpatrick has been one of the NFL's best safeties since the day he entered the league. As a rookie for the Miami Dolphins in 2018, Fitzpatrick had 80 tackles - fourth on the team that year.
But the following year, the Dolphins decided to trade Fitzpatrick and got a decent haul of draft picks in return. Fitzpatrick went on to have an exceptional year in 14 games for the Steelers, earning Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro honors that season.
Fitzpatrick would earn Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro honors again in 2020 as the Steelers posted the No. 3 defense in the NFL en route to winning the AFC North.
Now he's going to be a Steeler for the next few years.