Steelers Sign Minkah Fitzpatrick To Massive Deal: Fans React

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 16: A view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before an AFC wild card playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 16, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In 2019, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a rare blockbuster trade to acquire star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick from the Miami Dolphins. Nearly three years later, they're giving him a massive contract to tie him down for years to come.

On Wednesday, reports emerged that Fitzpatrick is signing a four-year contract extension worth over $18.4 million per year. The deal makes him the highest-paid safety in the NFL, exceeding the $17.5 million per year that Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams currently makes.

2021 was a career-year for Minkah Fitzpatrick. He led the team with 84 solo tackles and 124 total tackles - both career highs.

Steelers fans were obviously thrilled to see their star safety get his money. Many feel that it's a win-win as Fitzpatrick gets his money and they get to tie down one of the elite safeties in his prime:

Minkah Fitzpatrick has been one of the NFL's best safeties since the day he entered the league. As a rookie for the Miami Dolphins in 2018, Fitzpatrick had 80 tackles - fourth on the team that year.

But the following year, the Dolphins decided to trade Fitzpatrick and got a decent haul of draft picks in return. Fitzpatrick went on to have an exceptional year in 14 games for the Steelers, earning Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro honors that season.

Fitzpatrick would earn Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro honors again in 2020 as the Steelers posted the No. 3 defense in the NFL en route to winning the AFC North.

Now he's going to be a Steeler for the next few years.