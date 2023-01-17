Steelers Sign Veteran Wide Receiver To 1-Year Contract

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 25: A helmet of the Pittsburgh Steelers rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a roster move on Tuesday afternoon.

They signed wide receiver Anthony Miller to a one-year deal. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in March.

Miller didn't play during the 2022 season after he suffered a shoulder injury in training camp. He's someone who they really like after he was having a solid camp before the injury.

For his career, he's racked up 140 receptions for 1,589 yards and 12 touchdowns. His best individual season came in 2019 when he was with the Chicago Bears. He finished that season with 52 receptions for 656 yards and two touchdowns.

He's a former 2018 second-round pick out of Memphis and is known as a burner.

Hopefully, he'll be able to stay healthy heading into next season since he could be another dangerous weapon for quarterback Kenny Pickett.