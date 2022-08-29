Steelers Star Calls Out NFL Following T.J. Watt's Injury

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 19: Cameron Heyward #97 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field on December 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Cam Heyward isn't happy with the NFL after teammate T.J. Watt got hurt during Sunday's preseason game.

Watt injured his left knee during the game against the Detroit Lions and didn't return after he stayed in for a few plays. After halftime finished, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that it's not a long-term issue for Watt.

Still, Heyward wasn't a fan of the low block that Watt had to go through.

“We’ve done a lot for the offensive players. Where’s the help on defense?” Heyward said via ProFootballTalk.

This is a block that's gotten a lot of scrutiny over the last week. Last weekend, New York Giants pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux got hurt from the same kind of block.

He suffered an MCL sprain and it's still unknown if he'll be available for Week 1 on Sept. 11.

It's also still TBD if Watt will be available for the Steelers' Week 1 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Nevertheless, it'll be interesting to see if the league cracks down on these blocks in the near future.