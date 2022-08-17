Steelers Star Makes His Thoughts On Joint Practices Very Clear

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 16: A view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before an AFC wild card playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 16, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Steelers five-time Pro Bowler Cam Heyward is a pro's pro, but there's one aspect of preseason work that the veteran defensive end is not a fan of.

Joint practices.

On Wednesday, Heyward fired off a tweet saying that "Joint practices are dumb."

The 33-year-old Steelers captain didn't give a reason for his disdain for them, but seeing all the fights going on at joint practices around the league might've informed his opinion.

Coaches tend to love joint practices because it gives them a look at players going against another team in a controlled environment and allows them to get some meaningful reps vs. different personnel.

Thankfully it doesn't look like Heyward will have to take part in one this week.