Steelers Star T.J. Watt Undergoes Knee Surgery: Fans React

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 28: T.J. Watt #90 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the game against the Detroit Lions at Acrisure Stadium on August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly going to have to wait a bit longer for the return of All-Pro pass rusher T.J. Watt.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter and Brooke Pryor:

"Pittsburgh’s reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt recently underwent arthroscopic knee surgery that now is likely to delay his return by another week or two."

Watt was already working his way back from a pectoral injury suffered in the Steelers' season-opener against Cincinnati.

Fans reacted to the timetable update on social media.

"Saw someone else phrase this like it’s on top of his time for the pec. Seems more likely the pec isn’t ready so might as well knock this out too. Just get the man healthy, don’t rush it," one user replied.

"A bummer, but might be back after the bye, which was thought to be the original time table anyway," another fan said.

"Shut him down for 2022."

"Business decision," another commented. "Steelers go 1-5 and I doubt we see Watt again this season."

"1-16 is truly becoming a reality."

"'To clean up a preseason injury that lingered into the regular season…' Oh, the one he got against Det cuz he was stupidly left in too long in a meaningless game, but we were told not to question it because removing him was just precautionary? That one?" asked Tim Benz.

The Steelers are reportedly no longer counting on Watt to return before Pittsburgh's Week 9 bye.