Steelers Star Won't Play Tomorrow After Reported Medical Emergency

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 25: A helmet of the Pittsburgh Steelers rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

One defensive star in, one defensive star out for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After getting the news that T.J. Watt is expected to play Sunday for the first time since Week 1, the Steelers received some concerning news on All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the star safety is expected to miss this weekend's game due to appendicitis.

Fitzpatrick has been a lone bright spot in what's been a tough year for the Pittsburgh Steelers through eight games.

In seven appearances, the former Alabama standout has recorded 45 tackles, a team-high three interceptions and a touchdown; holding up the backend of a shaky Pittsburgh secondary.

The timing isn't great either as Jarvis Landry and the Saints come marching into western Pennsylvania. Although the return of Watt should speed up Andy Dalton's clock a bit and help out the Steelers safeties and corners.

Kickoff is at 1 PM ET.