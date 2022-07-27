Steelers Veteran Responds To Big Ben: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 19: Cameron Heyward #97 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Heinz Field on December 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Ben Roethlisberger made some headlines late last week when he said that there was a "me-first" mentality around the Steelers.

He thinks that was the main reason why the Steelers didn't go back to the Super Bowl for the final 10 years of his career.

"I feel like the game has changed. I feel like the people have changed in a sense," Roethlisberger said to Ron Cook of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "Maybe it’s because I got spoiled when I came in. The team was so important. It was all about the team. Now, it’s about me and this, that and the other."

Steelers all-pro defensive lineman Cam Heyward took a little bit of exception to those comments.

"When it all comes together, we care about one thing, this logo right here. I've always tried to extend that to my younger teammates. I think Ben was a little out on that one," Heyward said.

Steelers fans were quick to give their reactions to Heyward's quote.

It's a new era for Pittsburgh heading into this season. For the first time in almost 20 years, there will be a new starting quarterback that's not Roethlisberger.

Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett are expected to battle it out during training camp and the preseason.