Steelers Wide Receiver Has Blunt Message For NFL World

From the moment the Pittsburgh Steelers snuck their way into this year’s postseason, fans from around the NFL world have overwhelmingly doubted their ability to compete with the Kansas City Chiefs.

But on Thursday, Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson shared a strong message for these doubters.

“Once we win don’t be hopping back on that bandwagon,” he said, per Pittsburgh insider Mark Kaboly.

Diontae Johnson “once we win don’t be hopping back on that bandwagon.” — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) January 13, 2022

Vegas doesn’t exactly share Johnson’s confidence. Heading into this weekend’s Wild Card matchup, the Chiefs are 12.5-point favorites over the 9-7-1 Steelers — marking the largest point spread of all six first-round games. Earlier this season in Week 16, Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City squad dismantled Pittsburgh 36-10.

Not only do the Steelers have to face off against a Chiefs team that won nine of its last 10 games to close out the season — they have to do it in one of the NFL’s most difficult playoff atmospheres.

Kicking off in a primetime slot at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday’s Wild Card matchup will begin at 8:15 p.m. ET.