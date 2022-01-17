Steelers Wide Receiver Has Telling Admission On Next Quarterback

Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson may have just revealed how Pittsburgh intends to address its quarterback situation post-Ben Roethlisberger.

Speaking to the media Monday, Johnson was asked about what direction the team might go in at QB. Per longtime Steelers writer Ed Bouchette, Diontae twice referred to “whoever they bring in.”

Steelers WR Diontae Johnson, talking just now about who might succeed Ben next season, twice said "whoever they bring in." — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) January 17, 2022

Johnson’s comments could confirm that the Steelers won’t put on next season by trotting out Mason Rudolph or Dwayne Haskins. While the latter has shown flashes, Haskins’ lack of maturity has hampered him at both stops of his NFL career thus far.

Meanwhile, Rudolph has proven to be no more than a backup at the pro level. Where the Steelers plan to go to find their next franchise guy is another question.

From @NFLGameDay: The #Steelers need to find an answer at QB this offseason (https://t.co/FMVdzYpDxs), while #Seahawks QB Russell Wilson wants to explore his options (https://t.co/v0CESrBiSz). pic.twitter.com/ZUyUd4npK0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 16, 2022

Historically, Pittsburgh doesn’t make big free agency splashes and rarely do they make trades. Nor do they have the capital to make much of an offer for a veteran QB such as a Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson.

Leaving one logical option, the NFL draft. Rumblings of the Steelers making a run at hometown kid Kenny Pickett have surfaced. But it remains to be seen whether or not Pickett will still be on the board by the team Pittsburgh’s on the clock.