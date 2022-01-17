The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Steelers Wide Receiver Has Telling Admission On Next Quarterback

Joe Schobert chases Diontae Johnson.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 22: Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers carries the ball as Joe Schobert #47 of the Jacksonville Jaguars defends during the first half at TIAA Bank Field on November 22, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson may have just revealed how Pittsburgh intends to address its quarterback situation post-Ben Roethlisberger.

Speaking to the media Monday, Johnson was asked about what direction the team might go in at QB. Per longtime Steelers writer Ed Bouchette, Diontae twice referred to “whoever they bring in.”

Johnson’s comments could confirm that the Steelers won’t put on next season by trotting out Mason Rudolph or Dwayne Haskins. While the latter has shown flashes, Haskins’ lack of maturity has hampered him at both stops of his NFL career thus far.

Meanwhile, Rudolph has proven to be no more than a backup at the pro level. Where the Steelers plan to go to find their next franchise guy is another question.

Historically, Pittsburgh doesn’t make big free agency splashes and rarely do they make trades. Nor do they have the capital to make much of an offer for a veteran QB such as a Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson.

Leaving one logical option, the NFL draft. Rumblings of the Steelers making a run at hometown kid Kenny Pickett have surfaced. But it remains to be seen whether or not Pickett will still be on the board by the team  Pittsburgh’s on the clock.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.