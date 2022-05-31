Steelers Wide Receiver Is Back With Team On Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 16: A view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before an AFC wild card playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 16, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Steelers fans don't have to worry about a Diontae Johnson holdout.

On Tuesday, the 1,100-yard receiver returned to the team after not taking part in Pittsburgh's OTAs last week. Now Johnson's in uniform, going through drills with the rest of the Steelers WRs.

There isn't much word as to why Johnson chose to forgo the Steelers OTAs, which of course are voluntary. However, a report in April alluded to the 25-year-old possibly skipping out as he pushes for a new contract.

Johnson took to Twitter shortly after the report surfaced. Laughing, “Don’t believe everything you see ..." and "If they don’t have a story they gone make one.”

The Steelers took Diontae Johnson in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. And after showing flashes his first couple years, the Toledo product broke out with his first Pro Bowl season in 2021.

Pittsburgh's leading receiver is headed for unrestricted free agency next offseason.

So if the two sides want to make something happen, the time is approaching.