Steelers Will Be Patient With Minkah Fitzpatrick: Fans React

Back in 2019 the Pittsburgh Steelers made a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins to acquire star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. But with Fitzpatrick's contract running out, people are confused as to why they haven't extended him yet.

On Thursday, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported that the Steelers "won't be rushed" into giving Fitzpatrick an extension. The team is currently interviewing candidates for their vacant general manager position too.

Fowler speculates that an eventual deal for Fitzpatrick might be in the area of $17.5 million per year. That's how much the Seattle Seahawks paid to extend All-Pro safety Jamal Adams.

But Steelers fans aren't convinced that the team will stump up that kind of money. Some have already taken to Twitter to lament that Fitzpatrick probably won't get an extension:

Minkah Fitzpatrick was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft after a superb career at Alabama. After a solid rookie season, he was traded to the Steelers for a first-round pick and some late-round picks in the middle of the 2019 season.

Fitzpatrick quickly justified the deal, recording five picks and earning Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors to finish the season. He earned another Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection the following year.

2021 was a comparatively down year for Fitzpatrick, but he still started all but one game.

Will Minkah Fitzpatrick re-sign with the Steelers this offseason?