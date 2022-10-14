Steelers Will Be Without 3 Starting Defensive Backs

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 25: A helmet of the Pittsburgh Steelers rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers' secondary is in shambles heading into Week 6.

As they set to face off against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Steelers will be without starting cornerbacks Cameron Sutton (hamstring) and Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), and star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee).

The team will also be without backup cornerback Levi Wallace (concussion).

Even without these injury issues, the Steelers have rolled out one of the worst pass defenses in the league this season. Five games into the year, the team ranks second to last in average passing yards allowed per game with 287.6.

The Steelers gave up a whopping 432 passing yards to Josh Allen and the Bills in last week's 38-3 blowout loss in Buffalo. And as they face off against another top quarterback this weekend, they could be in for a similar fate in Week 6.

Backup corners Arthur Maulet and James Pierre will be asked to step up on Sunday. Tre Norwood and Miles Killebrew will cover for Fitzpatrick as reserve safeties Damontae Kizer, Carlins Platel and Karl Joseph are all on the injured reserve.

Sunday's game will kickoff at 1 p.m. ET in Pittsburgh.