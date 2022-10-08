Steelers Will Be Without Key Defensive Player vs. Bills

Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Buffalo Bills.

The fifth-year defensive back is out as he continues to go through the NFL's concussion protocol.

This is a significant blow for an already-depleted Steelers secondary unit. Starting cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon has already been ruled out with a hamstring injury, along with fellow defensive backs Damontae Kazee (suspended), Carlins Platel (IR) and Karl Joseph (IR). Starting corner Cameron Sutton (hamstring/groin) is questionable.

Edmunds has 13 tackles and one pass defended on the year after starting each of the Steelers' first four games in 2022. Star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and backups Miles Killebrew and Tre Norwood will be asked to step up in his absence.

The Steelers are heavy underdogs as they head into Highmark Stadium behind rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett in his first NFL start.