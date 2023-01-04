Steelers Worked Out Son Of NFL Legend This Week

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 25: A helmet of the Pittsburgh Steelers rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The Steelers are hoping the apple doesn't fall far from the tree after hosting their latest workout.

According to beat writer Nick Farabaugh, Pittsburgh hosted former LSU star tight end Thaddeus Moss for a workout on Wednesday. Noting, Moss is the son of Hall of Fame wideout Randy Moss.

Fans reacted to Moss' workout on social media.

"I thought he was gonna be awesome coming out of college," tweeted SteelerNation.

"How didn’t I see this," another fan replied.

"Yes, give this man a shot. Was a matchup nightmare at LSU. Would be huge in the red zone alone," another said.

"Remember when I/half the fan base wanted the Steelers to draft him with their second round pick… That was probably my biggest miss…" another user commented.

"A TE??" another asked. "We have Muth, Gentry, Connor already."

"The Steelers love families. And I would like to see it. I would like to see Moss have his moment."

If the Steelers liked what they saw its possible the former Tigers standout finds himself in black and gold.