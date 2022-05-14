Steelers WR Gives Strong First Impression Of Rookie QB Kenny Pickett

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 30: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Panthers warms up before the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Heinz Field on October 30, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

The Kenny Pickett hype train is officially off and running.

On Saturday, Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III had major praise for Pittsburgh's first-round pick.

"That boy can throw it," said Austin. "I already knew he could throw it from the Senior Bowl. Catching balls from him just feels comfortable. It feels great."

Pickett is going to have all the help he needs in Pittsburgh.

Even Ben Roethlisberger is willing to give him some advice.

"He said he's always there for me if I have any questions or advice," Pickett said, via the team’s website . "He's an unbelievable player, Hall of Famer. He's a guy that I'll definitely use as a resource in the coming weeks here."

Pickett will have to beat out Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph to win the Steelers' starting gig.

Mike Tomlin has already admitted he's willing to start his rookie if it comes to that.

"He certainly has a chance (to be our Week 1 starter)," Tomlin said of Pickett to NFL Network's Rich Eisen during Saturday's coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft, via NFL.com. "I agree with that sentiment of his readiness from a professional perspective."