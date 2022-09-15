Stefon Diggs Chooses Between His Brother, Super Bowl Ring

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 07: Wide receiver Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to a game against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium on December 07, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

There aren't many siblings who have played in the NFL together and fewer who have both played at a high level. But Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and his younger brother, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, are one such pair.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Stefon Diggs was asked a near-impossible hypothetical: Would he rather win a Super Bowl, or see Trevon get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame? Diggs pondered both options before coming to an answer:

"Ooh, that one's tough. The selfish me is gonna say Super Bowl because I've worked my whole life for this. But I would thoroughly enjoy, as an older brother, seeing my brother reach the epitome of what this game would call 'a Hall of Fame.' But it depends on what your mountain is because my mountain is that ring. Plus if you get the Super Bowls ring you're gonna go to the Hall of Fame, so I'll focus on one," Diggs said.

Bills fans will undoubtedly love the sound of that. Diggs' arrival helped supercharge their offense to heights not seen the Jim Kelly-Andre Reed era.

In 34 games with the Buffalo Bills, Stefon Diggs has 238 receptions for 2,882 yards and 19 touchdowns. He's caught over 70-percent of passes thrown his way, leading the league in receptions and receiving yards in 2020.

But last year was Trevon Diggs' time to shine. The Cowboys cornerback led the NFL in interceptions, interception return yards and pick sixes. He earned Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro honors as the Cowboys won the NFC East.

Which is more likely to happen: Stefon Diggs winning a Super Bowl or Trevon Diggs reaching the Hall of Fame?