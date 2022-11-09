Stefon Diggs' Cryptic Tweet Has Bills Fans Wondering

FOXBOROUGH, MA - DECEMBER 28: Josh Allen #17 celebrate with Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills after Diggs' touchdown during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 28, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs posted a cryptic Twitter message on Tuesday night.

Many fans believe the superstar pass catcher could be referencing the recent injury suffered by Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

"Rejoice..." Diggs wrote on Twitter.

Allen is being evaluated for a right elbow injury to the ulnar collateral ligament. The star quarterback suffered this injury during the Bills' disappointing loss to the New York Jets on Sunday.

The severity of Allen's injury has yet to be revealed, but perhaps this positive message from Diggs means a swift return for the MVP candidate.

Head coach Sean McDermott said the team will have an update on Allen's injury by Wednesday.

"We're just going through it, still evaluating it, and we'll see where it goes," McDermott said Monday, per ESPN. "I'll know more in the next 24 hours and then probably be able to check in with [the media] back on Wednesday."

Allen and Diggs have been one of the best QB-WR duos in the league this season. Hopefully they'll be able to continue that partnership this coming weekend as the Bills look to bounce back against the Minnesota Vikings.