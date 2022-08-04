Stefon Diggs Dominates Cornerback: NFL World Reacts

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter against the Washington Football Team at Highmark Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images) Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

It's not exactly news that Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL right now. But training camp is really showing that Diggs is on another level from everyone else right now.

During Bills practice today, Diggs ran an out route and cut so sharply that the defending cornerback fell over. He then caught the pass with one hand, inbounds, before tiptoeing out of bounds. Diggs tossed the ball into the stands for added emphasis.

The clip is going viral with over 123,000 views in just an hour. And fans are almost at a loss for words. Almost.

The reaction on social media has been a combination of shock, awe and everything in between. Just about everyone is acknowledging that Diggs is going to be nigh unstoppable in 2022.

Upon joining the Buffalo Bills in 2020, Stefon Diggs helped supercharge the team's offense, jumping from the bottom quarter of the league to top five immediately. Diggs led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards that year while making his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection.

Diggs made another Pro Bowl this past year after recording 103 receptions for 1,225 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns.

He heads into 2022 as one of the favorites to lead the NFL in receiving again while his Bills are among the top Super Bowl contenders.

Plays like this will only help reinforce that belief.