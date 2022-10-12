Stefon Diggs Makes His Opinion On Josh Allen Extremely Clear

FOXBOROUGH, MA - DECEMBER 28: Josh Allen #17 celebrate with Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills after Diggs' touchdown during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 28, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Stefon Diggs seems to love everything about his home with the Buffalo Bills — especially his star quarterback/friend Josh Allen.

During a recent appearance on The Von Cast with his teammate Von Miller, Diggs expressed his gratitude for the QB who he considers a "brother."

Miller asked Diggs what Allen has meant to his NFL career.

"Damn near everything," Diggs responded. "... He really changed my career, from where I was to how I'm viewed now. I always saw myself as that player, but my stats weren't matching that... [Allen] is that quarterback that God had for me at the end of the tunnel."

When Diggs arrived in Buffalo in 2020, Allen was in his third NFL season. Neither player had reached their full potential, and they helped each other achieve that in Year 1 together.

In his first season with the Bills, Diggs led the NFL with 127 receptions and 1,535 receiving yards — earning the first Pro-Bowl and All-Pro selections of his career.

Allen and Diggs are still operating at an elite level in Year 3 of their partnership. Through the first five games of the 2022 season, Diggs ranks fourth in receiving yards (508) and second in receiving touchdowns (5).

During an interview with The Rich Eisen Show earlier this year, Diggs echoed his praise for Allen — saying he's "like family."

"He's a hell of a quarterback. Since I met him, it kinda clicked," he said. "You don't click with everybody. That's somebody I felt, damn, I could grow old with you. I can see myself with you for a while."