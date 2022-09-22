Stefon Diggs Makes Preference For NFL Future Very Clear

FOXBOROUGH, MA - DECEMBER 28: Josh Allen #17 celebrate with Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills after Diggs' touchdown during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 28, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Stefon Diggs seems to have found a forever home with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

The superstar wide receiver said he hopes to "grow old" with Allen and continue their elite WR/QB combination.

"[We're] like family. That's my guy. I'm trying to get some Christmas cards with us on it," Diggs said during a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show. "He's a hell of a quarterback. Since I met him, it kinda clicked. You don't click with everybody. That's somebody I felt, damn, I could grow old with you. I can see myself with you for a while."

Diggs arrived in Buffalo after five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings in 2020. Allen was selected by the Bills with the No. 7 pick in the 2018 draft.

Diggs found immediate success with Allen under center, reeling in more than 1,500 yards and earning an All-Pro selection in his first season. After another productive Pro-Bowl campaign in 2021, Diggs and Allen are off to a red-hot start in 2022.

Diggs currently leads the NFL with four receiving touchdowns — three of which came during Monday night's blowout win over Tennessee. He also ranks second in receptions (20) and second in yards (270).

Diggs' contract has him locked in through 2027. Allen's takes him through the 2028 season.