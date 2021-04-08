Stefon Diggs Has Great Reason For Not Changing Number

A new proposed rule change could alter the look of the NFL game — not in on-field action, but in player apparel.

If voted into action, this new rule would significantly loosen the restrictions on jersey number selection based on position — allowing skill players of any kind to rock single-digit numbers. Given the chance to switch numbers, a few NFL stars have already said they would jump at the opportunity.

On the flip side though, others have indicated that they’ll stick with what they have. When asked about the proposed rule change on Thursday, Buffalo Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs said his longtime No. 14 jersey is here to stay.

“I can’t change my number,” Diggs said, via Bleacher Report Gridiron. “All the people that spent their hard-earned money supporting the 14, I gotta keep it.”

.@stefondiggs is still rocking with 1️⃣4️⃣ so fans don’t have to buy a new jersey ✊ pic.twitter.com/ViGfiTud7Y — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 8, 2021

With the kind of season he put up last year, sticking with No. 14 may not be a bad idea.

Through the Bills outstanding 13-3 regular season in 2020, Diggs put up career highs in nearly every statistical category — leading the NFL in receptions (127) and yards (1,535), as well as leading Buffalo with eight receiving touchdowns. These elite numbers while wearing No. 14 earned the sixth-year pro the first Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro honors of his career.

With rising superstar quarterback Josh Allen set to return next year, Diggs should be primed for another solid season in 2021.