Stefon Diggs Reveals He Was Nearly Traded To Different AFC East Team

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills during the first quarter against the Washington Football Team at Highmark Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan Bennett/Getty Images) Bryan Bennett/Getty Images

Stefon Diggs has found a perfect home with the Buffalo Bills.

But during a recent interview with his teammate Von Miller on The Von Cast, the former Vikings wide receiver revealed he was initially hesitant to take his talents to Buffalo.

He said his final options came down between the Bills and another AFC East team: the New York Jets.

"When I was about to get traded here, it was a big deal for me," Diggs said. "... From the outside looking in, I was like 'I don't know about Buffalo.' But it was either I go there or the Jets or something like that."

In Diggs' first season with the Bills, he led the NFL in receptions (127) and recieving yards (1,535) — earning his first All-Pro and Pro-Bowl selections. Since the Vikings traded him to Buffalo, he's logged 3,268 yards and 23 touchdowns.

This year, Diggs ranks fourth in receiving yards (508) and second in receiving touchdowns (5).

Given this elite production, there's no doubt the Jets wish they got their hands on one of the best receivers in the league.