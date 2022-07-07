Stefon Diggs Reveals If He'd Like To Play With Trevon Diggs

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 07: Wide receiver Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills during the NFL game against the San Francisco 49ers at State Farm Stadium on December 07, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. The Bills defeated the 49ers 34-24. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Stefon Diggs was tasked with helping to raise his younger brothers Trevon and Darez from a young age. But would that relationship Stefon has with his brothers ever extend to being teammates with Trevon?

In a recent interview with Alex Prewitt of Sports Illustrated, Stefon Diggs said that he's probably going to finish his career with the Buffalo Bills. He recognized that because of that, the likelihood that he plays alongside Trevon is low.

“I was like, yeah, that’s out of reach now,” Stefon Diggs said. “Maybe in the next lifetime or something. I want to finish with the Bills, and I’m pretty sure he’s not going anywhere anytime soon.”

Trevon doesn't seem as convinced that it'll take "the next lifetime" to happen. He responded that it might happen eventually.

“Who knows? I feel like it could happen eventually," Trevon Diggs said.

Stefon and Trevon Diggs have rapidly risen to the top of their respective positions.

As a wide receiver, Stefon Diggs is a perennial Pro Bowler and led the NFL in receptions and yards in 2020.

Trevon Diggs is coming off his breakout season with the Dallas Cowboys, where he led the NFL in interceptions and pick sixes en route to Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.

Will Trevon Diggs and Stefon Diggs ever play together, or will they always be opponents in the regular season?