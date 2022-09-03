Steph Curry Admits He'd Play For 1 Other NBA Team: Fans React

PORTLAND, OREGON - FEBRUARY 24: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a three-point basket during the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on February 24, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. The Golden State Warriors won 132-95. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Steph Curry is about as loyal as it gets..

The all-time great point guard has been a devoted member of the Golden State Warriors since he was selected with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. Before that, he refused to transfer away to a bigger program during his collegiate career with Davidson.

Earlier this week, Curry received his college diploma and became the first player in Davidson basketball history to have his No. 30 retired. The Davidson Hall of Famer also became just one of three people to receive a key to the city of Charlotte.

During his acceptance speech, Curry hinted at a possible return to North Carolina at some point during his later NBA career.

“This honor and this award -- I’ve always said I want to finish my career at Golden State because of how much it means to me,” Curry said. “The experiences, the teammates and the journey from then on, everybody ask me, ‘Oh you don’t want to play one year for the [Charlotte] Hornets and come back?’

“... I’m not making any promises. All I would say is if there was a team that I did want to play for that was not named the Warriors, that would be it. That’s all I can say about that.”

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to these comments from Curry.

"Bro gonna retire a hornet," one fan predicted.

"A Steph LaMelo backcourt would be the best backcourt in the league," another said.

"Would love to see it," another added.

If Curry does follow in his father's footsteps and join the Hornets organization, it likely won't happen for quite some time. The four-time NBA champion is locked in with the Warriors through the 2025-26 season.