Steph Curry Describes His Mindset Against Kyrie Irving Tonight

The NBA regular season is kicking off with some intriguing matchups on Tuesday night. The most exciting of these is arguably the Warriors’ matchup with the Nets.

Perhaps the biggest story of the evening revolves around Kevin Durant and his return to the league against his former team. Stephen Curry also makes his return from injury after missing most of last season with an ankle injury. The point guard will face off against fellow superstar Kyrie Irving as well.

Curry expressed his excitement in playing some of the NBA’s best players tonight in a pregame interview with NBA on TNT.

“When you play against great guys like him, Kyrie, they bring the best out of you,” Curry said. “So I’m excited to be back in that fight.”

Curry averaged 22.6 points in limited time through Golden State’s three preseason games.

The star PG will need to continue his solid play if the Warriors want to be successful tonight.

We may be in for some classic Curry heroics early on this year. With Klay Thompson and Draymond Green both out with injury, Curry’s stat production will likely see a massive increase.

The Warriors will be forced to lean on Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr. for supplemental scoring. Rookie No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman will also get the start in his first career game.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. E.T. on TNT.